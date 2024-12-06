Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock Position Lowered by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 190,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,857.99. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE MIR opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 0.76. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

