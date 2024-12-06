Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

