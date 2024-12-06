MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

