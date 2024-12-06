NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $42.49.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
