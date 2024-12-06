NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NMI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

