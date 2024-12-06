NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at $4,031,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 1,194.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,706,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,188 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 841,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 798,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 41,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Trading Down 1.3 %

NOV Announces Dividend

Shares of NOV opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

