Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 108.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuvalent by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nuvalent by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nuvalent by 15.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,522 shares in the company, valued at $23,275,135.50. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,027. The trade was a 23.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,093,795 shares of company stock worth $204,762,781. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $93.73 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.79 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

