Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLA shares. Desjardins raised Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Also, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. 51.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:OLA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.75. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

