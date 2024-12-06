Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,181,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of OSK opened at $111.88 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

