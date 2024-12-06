Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 83.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.02%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

