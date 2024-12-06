PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gannett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $260,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GCI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gannett

Gannett Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.