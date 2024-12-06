PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $165,000 Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,851 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Destination XL Group worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

