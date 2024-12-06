PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

EXK stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

