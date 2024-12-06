PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $119,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

