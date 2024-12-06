PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $157,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $311,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $591.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

