PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 8,971 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC's holdings in The GEO Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial lowered The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The GEO Group Profile



The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

