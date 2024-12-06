PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $8.40 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $848.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 92,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $749,081.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 516,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,714.08. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $462,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,618,315.30. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634,818 shares of company stock worth $10,514,671 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

