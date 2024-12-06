PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,512 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Cybin worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter worth $36,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cybin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cybin from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Cybin Trading Up 2.0 %

CYBN stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Cybin Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Cybin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.