Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

