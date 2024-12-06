Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. This represents a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

