ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of ProAssurance worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler cut shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $881.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.