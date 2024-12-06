Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,600 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

