Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

