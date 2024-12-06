Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

HAS opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

