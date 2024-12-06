Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Heritage Financial worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $78,837.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,153.50. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

