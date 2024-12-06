Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Shutterstock worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shutterstock by 13.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215,539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 201,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 529,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,769,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.