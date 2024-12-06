Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

