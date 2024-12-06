Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,166,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $156,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

HCSG stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

