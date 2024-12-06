Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.79 Million Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,294,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 89,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

