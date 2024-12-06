Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.83 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 249.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 121,042 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.5 %

DLX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

