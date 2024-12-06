Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.87 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,525 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

