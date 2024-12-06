Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.89 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 47.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of JACK opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

