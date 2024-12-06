Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.95 Million Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

