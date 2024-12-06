Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,066. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

