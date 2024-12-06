Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $138.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.70 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

