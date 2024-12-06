Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $193.85 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

