Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 117.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,789,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,074.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,788. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,560 shares of company stock worth $37,909,141. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $516.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

