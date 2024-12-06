Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 81.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

