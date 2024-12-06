Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Vicor worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 202.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

