Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mativ were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mativ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mativ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mativ by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 32.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mativ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Mativ Stock Down 3.1 %

Mativ stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.