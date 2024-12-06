Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,200 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,077 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 395.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 84,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,429. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

