Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 14,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of F opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

