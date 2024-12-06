Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.