Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

