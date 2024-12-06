Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile



Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.



