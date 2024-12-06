Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,100 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Koppers worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 237.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 33.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

KOP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $733.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $544,164. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

