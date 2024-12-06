Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,600 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Core Laboratories worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after buying an additional 3,644,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $932.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

