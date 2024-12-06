Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Green Plains by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 292.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $1,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,147 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.39 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $671.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

