Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRKL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

