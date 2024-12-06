Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 800 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 338,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,426. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,261.75. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,182 shares of company stock worth $2,445,473. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

