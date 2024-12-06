Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 8,488.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 53,987 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 14.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 720.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $802.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.06 million. Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNRO

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.